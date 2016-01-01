Dr. Yaqub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasir Yaqub, MD
Overview
Dr. Yasir Yaqub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Mission Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13988 Diplomat Dr Ste 100C, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 865-4454
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Yasir Yaqub, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932391844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Interventional Cardiology
