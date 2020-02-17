Dr. Yasir Mir, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir Mir, DPM
Overview
Dr. Yasir Mir, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westminster, MD.
Dr. Mir works at
Locations
-
1
J Douglas Butler Advanced Surgery Center295 Stoner Ave Ste 105, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mir?
have been seeing Dr. Mir for several years and find him excellent to work with - mostly routine stuff (nail fungus, nail problems, pronated arches). Takes time to clearly explain what he's doing and why. I've never felt hurried or pressured to get in and out. Appointments usually easy to get, either in Eldersburg or Westminster offices.
About Dr. Yasir Mir, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588684757
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.