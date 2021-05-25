Overview

Dr. Yasir Mekki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Mekki works at YASIR A MEKKI MD SC in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Breech Position and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.