Dr. Yasir Mekki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasir Mekki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Mekki works at
Locations
Yasir A Mekki MD Sc222 S Greenleaf St Ste 112, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 336-8472
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mekki?
Love his office and his nurses!! Highly recommend them and Dr. Mekki! Would definitely come back again.
About Dr. Yasir Mekki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902947575
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mekki has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Breech Position and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mekki speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekki.
