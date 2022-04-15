See All Neurologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD

Neurology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center

Dr. Jassam works at Coast International Medicine cons in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care Physicians
    520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-1850

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Benign Multiple Sclerosis
Central Nervous System Vasculitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cranial Trauma
Encephalitis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuromyelitis Optica
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis
Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Polymyositis
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2022
    After being referred to Dr Jassam by my primary care physician at Hoag, I am finally on the road to recovery from mysterious symptoms mostly related to undiagnosed and uncontrolled disease, chronic pain, and in general poor health. Dr Jassam’s compassion and understanding make me feel comfortable to share the most uncomfortable parts of my medical history. He took time to evaluate and answer all my questions. He clearly communicated the next steps and his plan of action. I owe a lot to Dr Jasaam and his nurse Sarah. Their attention to the minor details and cheerful disposition have been medicine to my soul. Hoag is very lucky to have such wonderful doctors like Dr Jasaam on staff. If you are looking for compassion and a doctor who doesn’t give up when the diagnosis gets hard - look no further!
    Ruth — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1508154428
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yasir Jassam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jassam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jassam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jassam works at Coast International Medicine cons in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jassam’s profile.

    Dr. Jassam has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jassam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

