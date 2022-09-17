Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 300 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 490-5158
-
2
Humg Med Endocrinology87 Route 17, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (551) 996-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
I have been with Dr Ahmad for at least 20 years. He has been my psychiatrist and trusted advocate in these many past years. He really knows what works and does not, understanding the circumstances as well as the deep cause of underlying symptoms in my personal case. He is a believer that meds alone are not the solution, but can stabilize to take you through the process of healing with talk/ group therapy. In the past years and still I deeply trust his judgment on the dose and choice of meds knowing he will only recommend what is necessary and will be sure he follows up and follows through making sure the meds are a complementary combination. For me and my family he has made an amazing impact on looking at pharmaceuticals as well as he is of great knowledge about past ones and most recent ones. Always answers questions. I am thankful for all his hard intentional work. Punctual with refills on prescriptions.
About Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275570509
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.