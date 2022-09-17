Overview

Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.