Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 490-5158
  2. 2
    Humg Med Endocrinology
    87 Route 17, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-4450

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 17, 2022
    I have been with Dr Ahmad for at least 20 years. He has been my psychiatrist and trusted advocate in these many past years. He really knows what works and does not, understanding the circumstances as well as the deep cause of underlying symptoms in my personal case. He is a believer that meds alone are not the solution, but can stabilize to take you through the process of healing with talk/ group therapy. In the past years and still I deeply trust his judgment on the dose and choice of meds knowing he will only recommend what is necessary and will be sure he follows up and follows through making sure the meds are a complementary combination. For me and my family he has made an amazing impact on looking at pharmaceuticals as well as he is of great knowledge about past ones and most recent ones. Always answers questions. I am thankful for all his hard intentional work. Punctual with refills on prescriptions.
    Beate Buchmann — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Yasir Ahmad, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275570509
    Education & Certifications

    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

