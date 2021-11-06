Dr. Yasir Abdul-Rahman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir Abdul-Rahman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasir Abdul-Rahman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Inova Family Medicine - Gainesville13575 Heathcote Blvd Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-4620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
After a major misdiagnosis from my previous primary care doctor, I learned it was time to start looking for a new one. I decided to see Dr. Abdul-Rehman initially for medication refills, and as a female, I felt very comfortable speaking to him about all my concerns. His nurse, Brittany, is very amicable and answers all my questions thoroughly if I could not speak to Dr. Abdul-Rehman directly. I am honestly so happy that he is my new PCP and I really wish I started to see him sooner.
About Dr. Yasir Abdul-Rahman, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1891146189
Education & Certifications
- Bon Secours St Francis
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Abdul-Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Rahman speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Rahman.
