Dr. Yasin Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yasin Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
American Home Care Supply Company Inc.802 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (610) 366-9000
Cedar Crest Surgery Center LLC1146 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 366-9000
- 3 420 S Jackson St Ste 106, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (610) 366-9000
Shakil Orthopaedic Associates Inc100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 106, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (610) 366-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr. Khan has done tremendous things for me in very little time. He is skilled at giving injections and he listens to my issues and concerns with compassion. I don’t mind the wait time because I know the level of care I am getting will be worth it. He is very good at explaining answers to me. His Nurse practitioner is also very good during appointments, She is very thorough. The staff is very friendly and polite though they get treated horribly by many patients. I am so thankful to be a patient!
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952398604
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
