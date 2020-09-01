Overview

Dr. Yashwant Chaudhri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Chaudhri works at Cal TMS - National City in National City, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA and Santee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.