Dr. Yashma Patel, MD

Neurology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Yashma Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.

Dr. Patel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Neurology Pllc
    11917 E Broadway Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 676-3876
    Healthfirst Chiropractic
    915 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 676-3876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 24, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Patel's since 2015, just before Multi Care did the dumbest thing ever by letting her walk. It was the BEST outcome for her (IMO) and was certainly the best for me as a patient. Now, instead of the usual 20 min. chat then, "time to keep the conveyeor belt of patients moving,"Dr. Patel takes her time. Sometimes, I feel as if I'm her only patient. Just last week, we had an hour and 20 min. appointment! Swear to God! We went through every single issue or concern. We planned for follow-up appointments. We told jokes and funny stories! She's an AMAZING Neurologist and person. Now, for the 1 star haters... I don't know what sort of axe you have to gring, but I believe the 1 star posts are NOT legit! Just someone who won't allow you to steamroll her. Check this out... When she went private I was on Medicaid. Still am. She's seeing me as a patient FOR NOTHING! Simply because she said she would! That should tell anyone on here everything they need to know. Peace
    JW — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Yashma Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1700030186
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yashma Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

