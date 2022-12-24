Dr. Yashma Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yashma Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Yashma Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Valley Neurology Pllc11917 E Broadway Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 676-3876
Healthfirst Chiropractic915 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 676-3876
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Patel's since 2015, just before Multi Care did the dumbest thing ever by letting her walk. It was the BEST outcome for her (IMO) and was certainly the best for me as a patient. Now, instead of the usual 20 min. chat then, "time to keep the conveyeor belt of patients moving,"Dr. Patel takes her time. Sometimes, I feel as if I'm her only patient. Just last week, we had an hour and 20 min. appointment! Swear to God! We went through every single issue or concern. We planned for follow-up appointments. We told jokes and funny stories! She's an AMAZING Neurologist and person. Now, for the 1 star haters... I don't know what sort of axe you have to gring, but I believe the 1 star posts are NOT legit! Just someone who won't allow you to steamroll her. Check this out... When she went private I was on Medicaid. Still am. She's seeing me as a patient FOR NOTHING! Simply because she said she would! That should tell anyone on here everything they need to know. Peace
About Dr. Yashma Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700030186
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
