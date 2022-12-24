Overview

Dr. Yashma Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Patel works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.