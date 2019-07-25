Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Pannu works at
Locations
Wisconsin Bariatrics Sc4600 W Loomis Rd Ste 101, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 837-6300
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, LLC10105 74th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (414) 488-1802
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, LLC6800 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53406 Directions (414) 488-1802
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First and foremost, I have never had a doctor who personally calls me back after leaving a message with his staff. After my injury, I was devastated with being diagnosed with spondylolisthesis. I didn't want to have surgery on my spine. I didn't know what to expect. Dr. Pannu performed a lower lumbar spinal fusion on my back. Even though healing definitely was a process, I couldn't be more pleased with his knowledge, compassion, and his willingness to stand by his patient. I realize that any surgery will never put you at a 100% but the fact that I am on the road to recovery gives me a sense of peace. I don't get stuck anymore, or my feet being completely numb, or sharp pains down the back of my legs, I can go on. Dr. Pannu is an excellent doctor and has a great staff. He was honest with me about my procedure, and told me exactly what he delivered. Thank you Dr. Pannu. You have given me a sense of hope.
About Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1649363730
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Pannu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pannu accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pannu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pannu works at
Dr. Pannu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.