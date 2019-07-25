See All Neurosurgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Pannu works at Wisconsin Bariatrics Sc in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI and Racine, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wisconsin Bariatrics Sc
    4600 W Loomis Rd Ste 101, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 837-6300
  2. 2
    Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, LLC
    10105 74th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 488-1802
  3. 3
    Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, LLC
    6800 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 488-1802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 25, 2019
    First and foremost, I have never had a doctor who personally calls me back after leaving a message with his staff. After my injury, I was devastated with being diagnosed with spondylolisthesis. I didn't want to have surgery on my spine. I didn't know what to expect. Dr. Pannu performed a lower lumbar spinal fusion on my back. Even though healing definitely was a process, I couldn't be more pleased with his knowledge, compassion, and his willingness to stand by his patient. I realize that any surgery will never put you at a 100% but the fact that I am on the road to recovery gives me a sense of peace. I don't get stuck anymore, or my feet being completely numb, or sharp pains down the back of my legs, I can go on. Dr. Pannu is an excellent doctor and has a great staff. He was honest with me about my procedure, and told me exactly what he delivered. Thank you Dr. Pannu. You have given me a sense of hope.
    Vanessa — Jul 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD
    About Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649363730
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pannu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pannu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pannu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.