Overview

Dr. Yashdip Pannu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pannu works at Wisconsin Bariatrics Sc in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Kenosha, WI and Racine, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.