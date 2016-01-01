See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yasha Modi, MD

Ophthalmology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yasha Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Modi works at NYU Langone Ophthalmology Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    New York University Langone Eye Center
    222 E 41st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Eye Center - Brooklyn Heights
    175 Remsen St Ste 1101, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 834-1976

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Yasha Modi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184933608
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
