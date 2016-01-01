Dr. Yasha Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasha Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasha Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
New York University Langone Eye Center222 E 41st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
NYU Langone Eye Center - Brooklyn Heights175 Remsen St Ste 1101, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 834-1976
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yasha Modi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184933608
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
