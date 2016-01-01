Dr. Shravah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yash Shravah, MD
Dr. Yash Shravah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shravah works at
Dedicated Senior Medical Center - N Tampa1903 E FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612
Tpmg Inc San Francisco Mission Bay1600 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Internal Medicine
9 years of experience
English
NPI: 1457694648
SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Shravah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shravah works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shravah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shravah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shravah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.