Dr. Yash Sachdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yash Sachdev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Yash V Sachdev MD PA860 Century Medical Dr, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 267-8260
- Parrish Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is treating my husband who is aphasic following a stroke. This means, that he has lost the ability to communicate verbally due to brain damage. Not being able to communicate does not necessary mean that patients have no longer the ability to THINK. Many doctors don't seem to get that. They only talk to me and ignore him, which is disrespectful and hurtful for my husband. Dr. Sachdev is treating him with utmost respect and kindness. He is supervising his care very carefully. We are
- Urology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467481689
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Sachdev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdev accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachdev speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.
