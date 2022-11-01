Dr. Yaser Metwally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metwally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Metwally, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yaser Metwally, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Metwally works at
Southern Oregon Orthopedics2780 E Barnett Rd Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Metwally was wonderful. He was very professional as well as caring and made me feel comfortable.He really went to bat for me as my insurance kept saying I did not meet the criteria for hip replacement. It was a year until they approved. Dr. Metwally explained and answered all my questions. He let me know what to expect after surgery. Dr. said “ if you do everything I tell u U will have no problems”… Afterward I had no pain and took off walking like I had never had anything done. I only used my walker at hospital. Did not need physical therapy. I did exactly as he told me and I would trust him with my life. I will always remember his kindness and care that he showed me. He made me so assured that I felt so confident that I would do well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Metwally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metwally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metwally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metwally has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metwally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Metwally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metwally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metwally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metwally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.