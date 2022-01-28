Overview

Dr. Yaser El-Gazzar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. El-Gazzar works at New Edge Orthopedics, LLC in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.