Overview

Dr. Yaser Cheema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Cheema works at Heart and Vascular Specialists in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.