Overview

Dr. Yaser Bassel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bassel works at Urology Specialists of West Florida in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.