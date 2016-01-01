See All Family Doctors in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Yaser Alobeid, MD

Family Medicine
4 (127)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yaser Alobeid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.

Dr. Alobeid works at Family Medicine of Merrillville, P.C. in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine of Merrillville, P.C.
    3903 E LINCOLN HWY, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-0900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus

