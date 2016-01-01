Overview

Dr. Yaser Alobeid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Alobeid works at Family Medicine of Merrillville, P.C. in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.