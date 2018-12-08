See All Nephrologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Al-Solaiman works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Salem, IN, New Albany, IN and Clarksville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana, PSC
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-2655
    Salem Office
    911 N Shelby St, Salem, IN 47167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 585-9660
    Floyd Office
    1919 State St Ste 444, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 585-9660
    Clarksville Office - NAK
    2051 Clevidence Blvd, Clarksville, IN 47129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 585-9660
    UK Transplant & Specialty Clinic-Louisville
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 150, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-4951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Taylor Regional Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2018
    Great doctor! Explained everything clearly about dad!
    Susan in Louisville, KY — Dec 08, 2018
    About Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922271089
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rosalind Franklin University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Al-Solaiman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Solaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Al-Solaiman has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Solaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Solaiman, there are benefits to both methods.

