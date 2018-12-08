Overview

Dr. Yaser Al-Solaiman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Taylor Regional Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Al-Solaiman works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Salem, IN, New Albany, IN and Clarksville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.