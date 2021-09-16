Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Alhassani works at
Locations
-
1
University Hematology and Oncology6171 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 988-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Al-Hassani in 2016 when I was diagnosed with stage 4 non Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer located in my liver and he was and still is an amazing oncologist. He especially helped me when a tumor was found in my brain in 2017. He is very encouraging and his staff at the Hemotology Oncology clinic are amazing also they helped make the chemo treatments bearable. I'm so thankful to him and his staff and sadly I will be leaving Florida soon and one of the things I'll miss is Dr. Al-Hassani and his staff. And yes I would recommend my family to this oncologist. I'm 2 years in remission now and if God forbid my cancer comes back I'll definitely come back to Florida just to get my treatments from Dr. Al-Hassani and this clinic. Thank you all for the support and care you gave me 4 years ago and for the care you have given me this year 2021.
About Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932105442
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Baghdad U Hosp
- University Of Baghdad
- Oncology
