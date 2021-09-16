See All Oncologists in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD

Oncology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Alhassani works at University Hematology/Oncology in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University Hematology and Oncology
    6171 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Carrollwood
  Adventhealth Tampa
  Moffitt Cancer Center
  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Hypercoagulable State
Lung Cancer
Pancytopenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Breast Cancer
Leukocytosis
Thrombocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thalassemia
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Treatment Complications
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chordoma
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colon Cancer
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia
Lobular Carconima
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Secondary Hypertension
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vitamin K Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    AARP
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Bankers Life and Casualty
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Alhassani?

    Sep 16, 2021
    I first met Dr. Al-Hassani in 2016 when I was diagnosed with stage 4 non Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer located in my liver and he was and still is an amazing oncologist. He especially helped me when a tumor was found in my brain in 2017. He is very encouraging and his staff at the Hemotology Oncology clinic are amazing also they helped make the chemo treatments bearable. I'm so thankful to him and his staff and sadly I will be leaving Florida soon and one of the things I'll miss is Dr. Al-Hassani and his staff. And yes I would recommend my family to this oncologist. I'm 2 years in remission now and if God forbid my cancer comes back I'll definitely come back to Florida just to get my treatments from Dr. Al-Hassani and this clinic. Thank you all for the support and care you gave me 4 years ago and for the care you have given me this year 2021.
    Elissa Noemi Arbelo
    About Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD

    • Oncology
    Specialties
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    • 1932105442
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    Fellowship
    • Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
    Residency
    • Baghdad U Hosp
    Internship
    • University Of Baghdad
    Medical Education
    • Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Yasir Alhassani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhassani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alhassani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alhassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alhassani works at University Hematology/Oncology in Temple Terrace, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alhassani’s profile.

    Dr. Alhassani has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhassani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhassani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhassani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhassani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhassani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

