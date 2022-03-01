See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bloomington, IN
Dr. Yaser Abu El-Sameed, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yaser Abu El-Sameed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Abu El-Sameed works at Southern Indiana Physicians in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC
    550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 331-3400
  2. 2
    IU Health Bloomington
    2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 331-3400
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Unit
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Extremely kind, empathetic, and very comforting to me on the day my elderly stepfather passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia. Rare qualities in a physician nowadays, especially with the vast number of critically ill patients in the midst of the pandemic. Dr. El-Sameed went above and beyond, and it was most appreciated. Thank you!
    Patti — Mar 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Yaser Abu El-Sameed, MD
    About Dr. Yaser Abu El-Sameed, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104950542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abu El-Sameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu El-Sameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu El-Sameed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu El-Sameed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu El-Sameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu El-Sameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

