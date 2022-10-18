Dr. Hashish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Hashish works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology And Hypertension, PC.G3404 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 238-4172
-
2
Fresenius Kidney Care Owosso Home918 Corunna Ave, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 725-3144
-
3
Nephrology & Hypertension802 W King St Ste O, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 725-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashish?
I feel I had great care. I was in and out of the hospital here and in South Carolina. He has started me on a treatment that should work for me.
About Dr. Yaseen Hashish, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1821176785
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/City Prog/Metro Hosp Ctr
- Ny Med Coll/Our Lady Of Mercy Med Ctr
- Al Muasat Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashish works at
Dr. Hashish has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashish speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.