Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
1
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.113 Waterworks Way Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (562) 595-4718
2
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.5122 Katella Ave Ste 308, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 595-4718Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 221, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-4718
4
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc.1760 Termino Ave Ste 214, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 595-4718
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listens,is friendy, chooses the right treatment for you. She shows compassion and seems to really care. I like her. She is a doctor that treats the whole person, not just your ailments.
About Dr. Yasaman Mohtasebi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962687889
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohtasebi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohtasebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohtasebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohtasebi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohtasebi.
