Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Kushnir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yaroslav Kushnir MD Inc709 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 585-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kushnir?
Dr. Yuri Kushnir has been The ONLY MD THAT HAS HELPED ME IN all of my endeavors! He is an incredibly kind man and understands addiction and MDD, re ANHEDONIA. Dr. Kushnir is the only person I trust as far as ECT is concerned. I highly recommend him. I have seen incredible results from ECT therapy for individuals who have tried everything else. Very few MDs are as kind as Dr. Kushnir.
About Dr. Yaroslav Kushnir, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1730274176
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kushnir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushnir works at
Dr. Kushnir has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushnir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushnir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.