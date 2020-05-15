Overview

Dr. Yaroslav Gofnung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Gofnung works at UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Calabasas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.