Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zedek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6889 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 434-1200
-
2
Nevada Behavioral Solutions1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 103, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (775) 340-0712
-
3
Ron Zedek MD PC DBA Nevada Behavioral Solutions - Pahrump1210 E Basin Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060 Directions (775) 727-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Ron Zedek MD PC DBA Nevada Behavioral Solutions - North Las Vegas4130 N Martin L King Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 802-5757Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zedek?
My daughter has been struggling since she was 2 years old with anger and misbehavior, dr ron zedek has helped answer so many prayers of mine for so many years and this experience has totally changed our lives! Thank you so much!!
About Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801092002
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zedek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zedek accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zedek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Zedek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zedek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zedek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zedek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.