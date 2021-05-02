Overview

Dr. Yaron Sternbach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Sternbach works at St. Peter's Vascular Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Endovascular Repair of Aorta and Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.