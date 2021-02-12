See All Cardiologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Yaron Elad, MD

Cardiology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yaron Elad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Elad works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-sinai Cardiology Medical Group - Beverly Hills
    8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-3496
    Harry Levitt Ronald Bronow Robert Leibowitz MD Inc.
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 635E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-8245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electrocardiogram Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2021
    very nice doctor listen to everything you say.staff are nice & helpful.
    — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Yaron Elad, MD

    Cardiology
    31 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1841262102
    Education & Certifications

    Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Mt Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaron Elad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elad has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

