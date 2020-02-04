Dr. Yaron Bareket, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bareket is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaron Bareket, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaron Bareket, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Melbourne, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Bareket works at
Locations
-
1
Cross County Cardiology20 Prospect Ave Ste 200, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-3244
-
2
Cross County Cardiology38 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 866-5151
-
3
Cross County Cardiology Mount SInai222 Cedar Ln Ste 204, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 343-4510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cross County Cardiology103 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Directions (201) 941-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bareket?
I would highly recommend Dr. Bareket as a Cardiologist. He is highly professional, and clearly has a thorough knowledge of his specialty. Of special note is his kind demeanor, which is both compassionate and patient when discussing and explaining clearly difficult and uncomfortable topics for us, his patients, to hear.
About Dr. Yaron Bareket, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Czech and Spanish
- 1376548719
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore MC
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel MC
- University Of Melbourne, School Of Medicine
- University of Melbourne / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bareket has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bareket accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bareket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bareket works at
Dr. Bareket has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bareket on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bareket speaks Czech and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bareket. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bareket.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bareket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bareket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.