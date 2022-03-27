Overview

Dr. Yared Hailemariam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hailemariam works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and Madison, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

