Overview

Dr. Yara Tovar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARBIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Tovar works at UT Endocrinology in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.