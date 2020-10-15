Overview

Dr. Yara Robertson, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Robertson works at CARTI in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.