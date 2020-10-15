Dr. Yara Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yara Robertson, MD
Dr. Yara Robertson, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Carti8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (855) 552-2784Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Panacea Plastic Surgery550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1065, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (678) 418-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
I highly recommend Dr. Robertson. She is efficient, caring, down to earth and easy to talk to. She is reachable even after hours. She does what she says she will do and she will Followup after hours with you. She is not only care about your breast health but your health as a whole. She questions and compel you to talk about all your health concerns and has been instrumental in helping me get resolutions for my other help concerns by giving me the proper information in order to get the correct diagnosis. I highly highly recommend her.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558562710
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- General Surgery
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
