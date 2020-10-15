See All General Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Yara Robertson, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yara Robertson, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Robertson works at CARTI in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carti
    8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 552-2784
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Panacea Plastic Surgery
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1065, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 418-3990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Yara Robertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558562710
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yara Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

