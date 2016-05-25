Overview

Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Catoira-Boyle works at Visionary Eye Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.