Dr. Yara Delgado-Spasic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado-Spasic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yara Delgado-Spasic, MD
Overview
Dr. Yara Delgado-Spasic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA.
Dr. Delgado-Spasic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quality Care for Women LLC601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 317, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 538-3375
- 2 14571 14571 Mustang Trl, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 Directions (954) 258-8184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado-Spasic?
11 & 9 years ago, Dr. Delgado delivered both of my kids. She was nothing short of a professional and an excellent clinician. The first experience was a challenging one and had it not been for her decisiveness and skills, things would not have been as favorable. In addition, she was present during the entire birthing process, which is at times unusual. In summary, she is the doctor you want around when things aren’t going as planned.
About Dr. Yara Delgado-Spasic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1881892420
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado-Spasic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado-Spasic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado-Spasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado-Spasic works at
Dr. Delgado-Spasic has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado-Spasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delgado-Spasic speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado-Spasic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado-Spasic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado-Spasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado-Spasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.