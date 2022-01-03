Dr. Yaoming Gu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaoming Gu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaoming Gu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from China Medical University|China Medical University|Eastern Virginia Medical|Eastern Virginia Medical and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
National Spine and Pain1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5348Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very effective pain management Doctor Great personality and kind
About Dr. Yaoming Gu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Portuguese
- 1265478184
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic and Reconstructive Center|Orthopaedic and Reconstructive Center|Sarah Network|Sarah Rehabilitation Institute|Sarah Network|Sarah Rehabilitation Institute
- China Med Universtiy|China Med Universtiy|Dahua Hospital|Eastern Virginia Med School|Dahua Hospital|Eastern Virginia Med School
- Creighton University|Creighton University Med School|Creighton University|Creighton University Med School|Med College Of Ohio|Med College Of Ohio
- China Medical University|China Medical University|Eastern Virginia Medical|Eastern Virginia Medical
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gu speaks Chinese and Portuguese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.