See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Bolanos works at Century Medical Center in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carmen Hurtado, MD
Dr. Carmen Hurtado, MD
6 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD
Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Helen-Valentine Chukwu, DO
Dr. Helen-Valentine Chukwu, DO
10 (46)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Medical Center
    6565 Taft St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 331-4966
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bolanos?

    Apr 20, 2021
    I will recommend this amazing doctor and person to any want. The new office is beautiful and very well organized. ?? to this very good doctor.
    — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bolanos to family and friends

    Dr. Bolanos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bolanos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD.

    About Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942402045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolanos works at Century Medical Center in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bolanos’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.