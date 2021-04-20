Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Bolanos works at
Locations
Century Medical Center6565 Taft St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 331-4966Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend this amazing doctor and person to any want. The new office is beautiful and very well organized. ?? to this very good doctor.
About Dr. Yaolen Bolanos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1942402045
Dr. Bolanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolanos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolanos.
