Dr. Yaohui Xu, MD
Dr. Yaohui Xu, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2450
Uw Health-east Clinic5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 265-1288
Uw Health West Clinics451 Junction Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 263-6226
- UW Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972656650
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
