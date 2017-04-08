Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yao Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Yao Liu MD Inc.5533 W Hillsdale Ave Ste B, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 635-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liu has been my neurologist for 10 years she has been professional and caring. She has managed my MS and kept me healthy. She is a wonderful doctor. We need more like her.
About Dr. Yao Liu, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1891798971
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
