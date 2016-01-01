Overview

Dr. Yao Huang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Huang works at Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.