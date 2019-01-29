Dr. Yanyan Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- FL
- Jacksonville
- Dr. Yanyan Lou, MD
Dr. Yanyan Lou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yanyan Lou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Lou works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Graft vs Host Disease
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunotherapy
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Plasmapheresis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lou?
Dr. Lou is an exceptional physician! She is very knowledgeable, dedicated and passionate. She treats her patients like her family. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Yanyan Lou, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1659505915
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lou works at
Dr. Lou has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.