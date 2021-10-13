Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolettis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pekin Memorial Hospital and Proctor Hospital.
Locations
Illinois Eye Center8921 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 243-2400
Illinois Eye Center93 Eastgate Dr, Washington, IL 61571 Directions (309) 243-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Pekin Insurance
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolettis was amazing. He is kind, thorough, and professional. I would recommend him to my grandmother, had she not recommended him to me.
About Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922095579
Education & Certifications
- University Of Crete Vardinogiannion Eye Institute
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kolettis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolettis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolettis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolettis has seen patients for Presbyopia, Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolettis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolettis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolettis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolettis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolettis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.