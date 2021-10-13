See All Ophthalmologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pekin Memorial Hospital and Proctor Hospital.

Dr. Kolettis works at Illinois Eye Center in Peoria, IL with other offices in Washington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Illinois Eye Center
    8921 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 243-2400
    Illinois Eye Center
    93 Eastgate Dr, Washington, IL 61571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 243-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pekin Memorial Hospital
  • Proctor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Diabetic Cataracts
Eye Infections
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Kolettis was amazing. He is kind, thorough, and professional. I would recommend him to my grandmother, had she not recommended him to me.
    Mike M — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922095579
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Crete Vardinogiannion Eye Institute
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolettis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolettis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolettis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolettis has seen patients for Presbyopia, Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolettis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolettis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolettis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolettis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolettis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

