Dr. Yanna Karabatsos, MD
Dr. Yanna Karabatsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Woodland Womens Health Assoc19 Woodland St Ste 31, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 633-8550
Physicians for Womens Health LLC35 Nod Rd Ste 203, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 409-1540
Glastonbury Office31 Sycamore St Ste 105, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Karabatsos and her team/office are always very pleasant.
About Dr. Yanna Karabatsos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679676761
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Karabatsos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karabatsos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karabatsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Karabatsos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karabatsos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karabatsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karabatsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.