Overview

Dr. Yanko Enamorado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Enamorado works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.