Dr. Yanko Enamorado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yanko Enamorado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Mount Sinai Medical Center4302 Alton Rd Ste 820, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2876
Eyecon Inc4304 ALTON RD, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2876
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Enamorado really impress me with his caring and compassion, he is treating my wife who is undergoing a deep depresion and whe my hopes for her to comeback were painful and elusive he has restored my hopes . Thank you so much Dr. , my heart goes out to you.
About Dr. Yanko Enamorado, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
