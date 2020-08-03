See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD

Urology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Larish works at Fifth Avenue Urology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fifth Avenue Urology
    4 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Papilloma Chevron Icon
Bladder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Bladder Suspension Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cystometrogram Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethrogram Chevron Icon
Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Cytology Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy (DVIU) Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Surgery for Urinary Obstruction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Flexible and Rigid Uretero Renoscopy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Green Light Laser Procedure Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for Prostate Cancer  Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
In-Office Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intravenous Pyelogram (IVP) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ureterolithotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Microsurgery Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Open Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Prolapse Repair via Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Sling Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapse Repair Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Radical Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Renal Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Seminal Vesiculitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Testicular Surgery Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testopel® Pellet Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Injection Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Scrotum Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transrectal Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Uretheral Cancer Chevron Icon
Uretheropyeloscopy Chevron Icon
Urethral Catheterization Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Sling Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Procedure Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Urogynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
UroLift® Chevron Icon
Urologic Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocele Repair Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Amazing amazing
    — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841515376
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larish works at Fifth Avenue Urology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Larish’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

