Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Urologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Larish works at
Locations
-
1
Fifth Avenue Urology4 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 235-1635
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Distention
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Bladder Exstrophy Repair
- View other providers who treat Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Papilloma
- View other providers who treat Bladder Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Bladder Repair Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Bladder Suspension Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bladder Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Complex Penile Surgery
- View other providers who treat Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
- View other providers who treat Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
- View other providers who treat Continuous Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Cystometrogram
- View other providers who treat Cystometry
- View other providers who treat Cystoscopy
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Cystourethrogram
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
- View other providers who treat Cytology
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy (DVIU)
- View other providers who treat Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Surgery for Urinary Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Epididymitis
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management
- View other providers who treat Excision of Testicular Lesion
- View other providers who treat Flexible and Rigid Uretero Renoscopy
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Green Light Laser Procedure
- View other providers who treat Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP)
- View other providers who treat High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypospadias
- View other providers who treat In-Office Vasectomy
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Infertility Surgery
- View other providers who treat Infertility Treatment
- View other providers who treat Intravenous Pyelogram (IVP)
- View other providers who treat Kidney and Ureter Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cryosurgery
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones Treatment
- View other providers who treat Kidney Surgery
- View other providers who treat Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Ureterolithotomy
- View other providers who treat Laser Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Laser Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Microsurgery Vasectomy Reversal
- View other providers who treat Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA)
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair
- View other providers who treat Monarc® Suburethral Sling
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat No-Scalpel Vasectomy
- View other providers who treat Open Adrenal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
- View other providers who treat Overflow Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Paraphimosis
- View other providers who treat Partial Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Prolapse Repair via Robotic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Sling
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Penile Diseases
- View other providers who treat Penile Implants
- View other providers who treat Penile Surgery
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Priapism
- View other providers who treat Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Prolapse Repair
- View other providers who treat Prolapse Treatment
- View other providers who treat Prolapsed Bladder
- View other providers who treat Prostate Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Prostate Procedures
- View other providers who treat Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat Prostate Stones
- View other providers who treat Prostate Surgery
- View other providers who treat Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Pubovaginal Sling
- View other providers who treat Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Radical Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Renal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Renal Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Renal Cell Cancer
- View other providers who treat Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer
- View other providers who treat Renal Scan
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Seminal Vesiculitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shock Wave Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Sperm Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Stone Disease
- View other providers who treat Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Testicle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Testicular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Testicular Implants
- View other providers who treat Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Surgery
- View other providers who treat Testicular Torsion
- View other providers who treat Testopel® Pellet
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Injection
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT)
- View other providers who treat TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
- View other providers who treat TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate)
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Kidney
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Scrotum
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Transrectal
- View other providers who treat Ureter Tumor
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Reimplantation
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Ureteroneocystostomy
- View other providers who treat Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureterscopies
- View other providers who treat Uretheral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uretheropyeloscopy
- View other providers who treat Urethral Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Urethral Dilation
- View other providers who treat Urethral Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Urethral Obstruction Sequence
- View other providers who treat Urethral Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Urethral Sling
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stones
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Urethritis
- View other providers who treat Urge Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence Surgery
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Procedure
- View other providers who treat Urodynamic Testing
- View other providers who treat Urogynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat UroLift®
- View other providers who treat Urologic Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Urological Surgery
- View other providers who treat Urology Procedure
- View other providers who treat Urostomy
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Repair
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Varicocele Repair
- View other providers who treat Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
- View other providers who treat Vasectomy
- View other providers who treat Vasectomy Reversal
- View other providers who treat Vesicoureteral Reflux
- View other providers who treat Vesicovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Larish?
Amazing amazing
About Dr. Yaniv Larish, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1841515376
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Ny
- Urology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larish works at
Dr. Larish speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.