Dr. Lescaille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaniuska Lescaille, MD
Dr. Yaniuska Lescaille, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Wonderful dr who attended to me when she was a fellow at Kings County. I’m not comfortable with drs and she made me feel calm and trusting when I was afflicted w a condition after over 20 years not seeing a dr. So compassionate Highly recommended !
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740693589
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lescaille accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lescaille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lescaille. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lescaille.
