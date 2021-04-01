See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Yaniuska Lescaille, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Yaniuska Lescaille, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Lescaille works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County
    451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 245-3131

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Gallbladder Scan
Impedance Testing
pH Probe
Gallbladder Scan
Impedance Testing
pH Probe

Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 01, 2021
    Wonderful dr who attended to me when she was a fellow at Kings County. I’m not comfortable with drs and she made me feel calm and trusting when I was afflicted w a condition after over 20 years not seeing a dr. So compassionate Highly recommended !
    Marie-Jeanne Fethiere — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Yaniuska Lescaille, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1740693589
    Education & Certifications

    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lescaille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lescaille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lescaille works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lescaille’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lescaille. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lescaille.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lescaille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lescaille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

