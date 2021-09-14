Dr. Yanis Bellil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanis Bellil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yanis Bellil, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Caroline School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Locations
Lowcountry Hematology and Oncology3510 N Highway 17 Ste 225, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 881-5844
Lowcountry Hematology & Oncology3510 N Highway 17 # 2225, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 881-5844
Charleston Cancer Center2910 Tricom St Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-9211Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Hematology and Oncology2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 320, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 763-5104
North Charleston Office8950 University Blvd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-3555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bellil is a very special doctor and person . My husband has passed away but I can only say that he was wonderful with the both of us . We got very heart breaking news about my husbands condition and Dr Bellil was extremely informative , compassionate and so kind. I would definitely recommend this wonderful gifted Doctor.
About Dr. Yanis Bellil, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1164566550
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- University Of South Caroline School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellil has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.