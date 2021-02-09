See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Commack, NY
Dr. Yanira Raza, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yanira Raza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Raza works at Comprehensive Island Medical Care in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Island Medical Care
    6080 Jericho Tpke Ste 205, Commack, NY 11725 (631) 486-4834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Limb Cramp
Rash
Dizziness
Limb Cramp
Rash

Dizziness
Limb Cramp
Rash
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
Holter Monitoring
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Yanira Raza, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194838904
    Education & Certifications

    • Staten Island University Hosp
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yanira Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raza works at Comprehensive Island Medical Care in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Raza’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

