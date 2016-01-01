Dr. Yanira Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanira Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Yanira Martinez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Locations
Yanira Martinez MD100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 270B, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8947
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yanira Martinez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1457446288
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
