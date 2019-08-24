Overview

Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Etlis works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.