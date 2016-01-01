Dr. Brayman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanina Brayman, MD
Dr. Yanina Brayman, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Mccd Psychiatry Services Pllc109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770774374
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brayman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brayman.
